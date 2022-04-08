SPENCER — Larry Yunker, 82, Spencer, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Parkside Manor in Stuart.
Per his wishes, no services will be conducted.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
1940-2022
Larry Lee Yunker was born in Oxnard, Calif., on Jan. 16, 1940. Larry and his spouse, Carol, were neighbors to Herbert, Annetta and family. Due to medical reasons, Annetta assisted them in numerous ways. They always told her she was the daughter they never had.
Larry was in the drywall and painting trade for over 30 years. He was a member of the Painters Union and was a volunteer fireman in Ventura County for 20 years. Larry enjoyed working on wood projects.
Carol passed away in September 2006. Larry’s health continued to decline so he moved to Nebraska in September 2012 so Annetta could assist him. Larry fit right in with Annetta’s siblings and was always included in our family gatherings. He truly enjoyed visiting with his neighbors and anyone he met on his walks or when shopping.
Larry (Dad) leaves to mourn his passing, Annetta, Herbert, Louis, Derek and Kayn and Annetta’s siblings.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Carol (Yochum) Yunker; his parents, Ed and Nina (Finn) Yunker; and his brother, Ed Yunker Jr.
Larry will be dearly missed by those he was acquainted with for his quick wit and humor.