...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35
mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the second Wind Advisory,
northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Boone, Madison, Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Knox and
Cedar Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 1 AM to 7 PM CDT
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Larry Yunker

SPENCER — Services for Larry Yunker, 82, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Larry Yunker died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Parkside Manor in Stuart.

SPENCER — Services for Larry Yunker, 82, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Larry Yunker died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Parkside Manor in Stuart.

OAKDALE — Services for LaVonne K. Pitzer, 73, Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. LaVonne Pitzer died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

WISNER — Services for Helene B. Stigge of Wisner are currently pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Helene Stigge died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at The Lighthouse in Omaha.

NORFOLK — Private services for Scott E. Sabin, Norfolk, 55, will be at a later date. Scott Sabin died Wednesday, March 30. 2022.

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Gene H. Ebel, 93, Norfolk, will be Thursday, April 7, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, Veterans o…

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Gertrude Brandstetter, 95, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery in Meadow Grove.

WAYNE — Services for Arnold R. Marr, 95, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Masonic rites and military honors will be conducted. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

NORFOLK — Services for Gene H. Ebel, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Gene Ebel died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

LAUREL — Services for Dennis D. Hart, 58, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Laurel United Presbyterian Church in Laurel. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

