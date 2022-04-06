SPENCER — Services for Larry Yunker, 82, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Larry Yunker died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Parkside Manor in Stuart.
OAKDALE — Services for LaVonne K. Pitzer, 73, Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. LaVonne Pitzer died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WISNER — Services for Helene B. Stigge of Wisner are currently pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Helene Stigge died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at The Lighthouse in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Private services for Scott E. Sabin, Norfolk, 55, will be at a later date. Scott Sabin died Wednesday, March 30. 2022.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Gene H. Ebel, 93, Norfolk, will be Thursday, April 7, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, Veterans o…
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Gertrude Brandstetter, 95, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery in Meadow Grove.
WAYNE — Services for Arnold R. Marr, 95, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Masonic rites and military honors will be conducted. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
LAUREL — Services for Dennis D. Hart, 58, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Laurel United Presbyterian Church in Laurel. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.