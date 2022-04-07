SPENCER — Larry Yunker, 82, Spencer, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Parkside Manor in Stuart.
Per his wishes, no services will be conducted.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Gene H. Ebel, 93, Norfolk, will be Thursday, April 7, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, Veterans o…
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for VaLores L. Kaufman, 94, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with burial in the Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
NORFOLK — Services for John J. M. Carney, 63, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Carney died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, while on a fishing trip with his friends at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.
WISNER — Services for Helene B. Stigge of Wisner are currently pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Helene Stigge died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at The Lighthouse in Omaha.
BELDEN — Memorial graveside services for Barvetta McLain, 87, Wayne, formerly Carroll, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Belden Cemetery in Belden. The Rev. Nick Baker will officiate.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Kim M. Davis, 54, Norfolk, will be conducted under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Ransom G. “Rans” Roman, 78, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate.
CLARKSON — Services for Valdene M. Brabec, 95, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate with burial in the Catholic cemetery in Clarkson.
