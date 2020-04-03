Larry Willers

WAKEFIELD — Memorial services for Larry L. Willers, 78, rural Wayne, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.
He died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bressler–Munderloh–Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield.
———
He is survived by his spouse, Carol of Wayne; his son, Todd (Darcy) Willers of Kearney; a daughter, Tanya (Dan) Heikes of Winside; a son-in-law, Randy Kinnaman of Emerson; his grandchildren, Trish (Jason) Frederick and their son, Anthony of Sioux City, Dustin (Cali) Heikes and their daughter, Lily of Winside, Chase Willers of Lincoln, Garrett Heikes of Wayne, Megan Kinnaman of Wisner, Cody Willers of Lincoln, Paige Kinnaman of Wayne and Ryan Kinnaman of Emerson.
Larry also is survived by his sisters, Sylvia McAuliffe of Schuyler and Irene Fielder of Buda, Texas; his sisters-in-law, Marcia Barg of Norfolk and Valerie Willers of Jackson; his brothers-in-law, Melvin “Butch” (Carol) Mortenson of Wakefield and Marion Rice of Fairfield, Calif.; several nieces; nephews; and godchildren.
Memorials can be directed to the family for future designation.