MADISON — Services for Larry Wetjen, 66, Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Duesman Funeral Chapel in Humphrey and on Thursday an hour prior to services at the church.
He died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
1953-2020
Larry was born April 4, 1953, in Norfolk, to Archie and Irene (Schlender) Wetjen. He graduated from Madison High School in 1972.
On Aug. 23, 1975, Larry was united in marriage to Kim Seibert in Laurel. They farmed east of Madison for many years before moving to Humphrey in 1986, where Larry worked for the State of Nebraska.
In 2001, Larry became the Humphrey city maintenance supervisor. For many years, Larry, Kim and their family enjoyed their yearly trip to Minnesota and spending time at Cozy Cove. They also liked to spend time with family and friends at Batenhorst Pit. Larry also enjoyed researching and collecting John Deere toys.
Larry is survived by his spouse, Kim Wetjen of Humphrey; a daughter, Kara (Tim) Gronenthal of Humphrey; a son, Justin (friend Sheena) Wetjen of Newman Grove; and his grandchildren, Allissia Gronenthal of Stanton, Ashley Gronenthal of Humphrey.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Irene Wetjen; a sister, Beverly (Don) Henzler; and a son-in-law, Jeff Gronenthal.
Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.