NELIGH — Service for Larry Werkmeister, 80, Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate. Burial will be Laurel Hill Cemetery with military rites conducted by Neligh American Legion Post 172, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5287 and the Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh.
Larry Werkmeister died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at his home.
1941-2021
Larry Stephen Werkmeister was born on June 11, 1941, to Marsellus and Leona (Gnirk) Werkmeister at Winner, S.D. He attended Tilden High School and graduated with the class of 1958. After graduating high school, he went on to Norfolk Junior College.
On Dec. 14, 1960, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at Omaha and was honorably discharged on Dec. 7, 1964, at Mather Air Force Base in Mather, Calif.
Larry farmed from 1965 to 1972 and than he began lifetime career of driving truck hauling livestock, grain and fertilizer, which he enjoyed very much. Larry enjoyed telling stories of his many trucking adventures.
On Sept. 14, 1979, he united in marriage to Jeanne (VanPatter) Suhr at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. He retired in 2016 and began a new hobby, trucking and helping on the farm with his grandsons.
Larry enjoyed trucking, camping, spending time with family and cheering on the Cubs. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Neligh American Legion Post 172, serving actively on the color guard and the National Rifle Association.
Larry is survived by his spouse, Jeanne Werkmeister of Neligh; children June Ann Werkmeister of Pierce, Greg (Tina) Suhr of O’Neill and Julie (Mark) Smith of Neligh; grandchildren Cassandra Borgmyer, Preston (Kaylee) Smith and Spencer (Kylie) Smith; great-grandchildren Serenity Borgmyer, Leighton Smith and Emmy Smith; mother-in-law Arlene Francis; his in-laws, Ron and Caryl Storm, Denny and Janet Francis, Julie Jackson, Connie Francis and Sam White; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Myrna Johnson; nephews Mark Johnson and Tim Storm; and father-in-law Ray Francis.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.