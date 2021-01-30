CHAMBERS — Services for Larry Waller, 88, rural Ewing, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chambers. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery with military rites by Chambers American Legion Post 320.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
He died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at his home in rural Ewing.
1932-2021
Larry Bruce Waller was born on Oct. 5, 1932, on the farm 2 miles north and a half mile east of Winside, to Leland Bruce “Jiggs” Waller and Leona Virginia (Schneider) Waller. He was baptized April 4, 1943, at the United Methodist Church in Winside.
Larry attended country school at District 24 in Wayne County and then attended high school in Winside.
Larry entered the U.S. Army on Jan. 21, 1953, stationed at Fort Polk, La. He completed military police school at Fort Dix, N.J., and then served as a military policeman while stationed at Eniwetok in The Marshall Islands from July 1953 to July 1954. Larry received his honorable discharge as a corporal on Jan. 20, 1955, from Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
On Oct. 1, 1955, he married Marlene Lois Lehman at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. In May 1958, Larry and Marlene moved to a ranch between Chambers and Ewing.
Larry was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Chambers. Larry served a term as treasurer and two terms as elder.
Larry was also member of the Chambers American Legion Post 320.
Larry is survived by his spouse of 65 years, Marlene Waller of Ewing; four children, Wenonah (Rod) Landers of Weldon Spring, Mo., Rhonda Waller of Lincoln, Layne (Tracie) Waller of Ewing and Marshall (Kathy) Waller of Clearwater; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Pat (Waller) Podoll of Fredericksburg, Texas; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dennis Waller; and a sister, Sandra Morrissey.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.