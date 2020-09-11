You have permission to edit this article.
Larry Uehling

Larry Uehling

DECATUR — Memorial graveside services for Larry Uehling, 77, St. Joseph, Mo., will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur.

He died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

1943-2020

He was born April 9, 1943, to Russell and Fern Uehling in Decatur.

Larry married Penny Burley on June 3, 1966. They shared 54 years of marriage together.

He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Afterward, Larry became a Nebraska State Highway Patrol officer. He retired as captain after 27.5 years.

Larry enjoyed hunting, collecting antique tools, woodworking and craft shows, which he worked with his spouse.

Every morning, he would drink coffee with his friends nicknamed “The Buzzards.”

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Butch.

Survivors include Penny of the home; son Kelly (Pam); daughter Shannon; grandchildren Caitlyn, Cameron, Kieran and Quin; aunt Rita (Brewer) Johnson; uncle Glen Brewer; brothers Gary, Mike, Glen and Bob; sisters Cheryl and Hazel; and numerous extended family and friends.

He loved his spouse, children, grandchildren and extended family. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

The family requests no flowers or donations.

Tags

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

