DECATUR — Memorial graveside services for Larry Uehling, 77, St. Joseph, Mo., will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur.
He died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
1943-2020
He was born April 9, 1943, to Russell and Fern Uehling in Decatur.
Larry married Penny Burley on June 3, 1966. They shared 54 years of marriage together.
He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Afterward, Larry became a Nebraska State Highway Patrol officer. He retired as captain after 27.5 years.
Larry enjoyed hunting, collecting antique tools, woodworking and craft shows, which he worked with his spouse.
Every morning, he would drink coffee with his friends nicknamed “The Buzzards.”
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Butch.
Survivors include Penny of the home; son Kelly (Pam); daughter Shannon; grandchildren Caitlyn, Cameron, Kieran and Quin; aunt Rita (Brewer) Johnson; uncle Glen Brewer; brothers Gary, Mike, Glen and Bob; sisters Cheryl and Hazel; and numerous extended family and friends.
He loved his spouse, children, grandchildren and extended family. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
The family requests no flowers or donations.