CREIGHTON — Private services for Larry Tyler, 77, Creighton, will be conducted. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate.
Visitation without family present will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are suggested.
He died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1943-2020
Larry Elwin Tyler, son of Elwin and Helen (Hoferer) Tyler, was born May 26, 1943, in Creighton. He graduated from Creighton High School in 1961.
On Aug. 8, 1964, Larry was united in marriage to Donna Schlote. They were blessed with two sons, Barry and Cory.
Larry drove truck for Tyler trucking for over 50 years, hauling livestock and grain in the Creighton area. He was a member of Faith United Church in Creighton.
Larry is survived by his spouse, Donna of Creighton; his sons, Barry (Tracy) Tyler of Creighton and Cory (Carol) Tyler of Creighton; his grandchildren, Derek, Kayla, Travis, Cameron and Anna Tyler; his sister, Pat (Dr. Mylon) Filkins of Bakersfield, Calif.; his brothers-in-law, Kenneth Kumm of Bloomfield and Leland Schlote of Creighton; his sisters-in-law, Barbara Schlote of Bloomfield and Marilyn Schlote of Norfolk; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elwin and Helen Tyler; mother and father-in-law Rudolph and Myrtle Schlote; brother-in-law Dean Schlote; and sisters-in-law Norma Kumm and Jeanette Schlote.