 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Larry Strate

Larry Strate

NORFOLK — Services for Larry Strate, 73, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Brett Jamrog officiating. Burial will be in Spring Branch Cemetery.

Visitation with family will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

1949-2023

Larry Simon Strate left this earth on Monday, June 12, 2023, after a long battle with COPD. He passed comfortably and peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born Oct. 15, 1949, in Norfolk to Harry and Edith (Eckert) Strate. He grew up working hard on a farm near Hoskins with his three siblings. Larry was a 1967 graduate of Norfolk High School and a graduate of Northeastern Nebraska College (Northeast Community College) in 1970.

On Feb. 23, 1973, Larry married the love of his life, Deborah McCarville. In the early 80s they were blessed with two adopted sons. As a husband and father, Larry was fiercely loyal, dedicated to his family, and always compassionate towards others. Throughout the boys’ childhood, he instilled his own hard work ethic and the sense of moral duty. Larry was a faith filled man, looking to God for strength. Through that strength, he always put his family first.

His two granddaughters were the apples of his eye (and a welcomed relief after raising two sons).

During his 45-year career in Northeast Nebraska, Larry forged countless friendships, making positive impacts throughout the region. He started his career at Gibson’s in Norfolk, where he found his passion for sales. After several years in retail, he transitioned into sales for various grocery brokerages including Kohn Brokerage, R.S. Prewitt, Hockenberg-Newburgh, Wells Dairy and retiring from Dean Foods.

He will be remembered for all the heart he shared with his friends and family. He truly loved each of them and if you knew him, you knew that. When his time came, he carried himself with dignity and strength, always taking the high road, never complaining. Even at the end, his only concern was for the well-being of his family.

Larry is survived by his spouse, Debb; two sons, Patrik of Denver, Colo., and Robert of Grand Rapids, Mich.; granddaughters Autumn of Norfolk and Leona of Grand Rapids; sister Jean Armaganian of Neenah, Wis.; nine brothers-in-law and nine sisters-in-law; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Edith Strate; brothers Eldon and Donnie; sister Joann Minihan; father- and mother-in-law James “Mac” and Emily McCarville; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He will forever be missed, not just as a husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, he will be remembered as our hero. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Lloyd Taber

Lloyd Taber

KEARNEY — Services for Lloyd E. Taber, 86, of Kearney, formerly of Springview, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Kearney First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided by Kearney American Legion Post 52 and VFW Post 759 in conjunctio…

Caroline Baumann

Caroline Baumann

NORFOLK — Services for Caroline M. Baumann, 90, of Omaha, formerly of Battle Creek and Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Robert Hammon

Robert Hammon

SPENCER — Services for Robert Hammon, 76, of Spencer are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Larry Strate

Larry Strate

NORFOLK — Services for Larry S. Strate, 73, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.

Elsa Gloe

Elsa Gloe

OSMOND — Service for Elsa Gloe, 88, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Officiating the service will be Rev. Terry Buol. Burial will take place at Osmond City Cemetery, rural Osmond.

Carolyn Miller

Carolyn Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Carolyn M. Miller, 60, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.

Marilyn Hopkins

Marilyn Hopkins

LAUREL — Services for Marilyn “Mickey” Hopkins, 84, of Laurel will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Doug Collins will officiate. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate.

Kayli Coffman

Kayli Coffman

SANTEE — Services for Kayli Coffman, 31, of Yankton will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Burial will be in Holy Faith Cemetery in Santee.

Bob Rodgers

Bob Rodgers

CLEARWATER — Services for Bob Rodgers, 94, of Neligh will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 19, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater with the Rev. Peter Sample officiating. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara