NORFOLK — Services for Larry Strate, 73, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Brett Jamrog officiating. Burial will be in Spring Branch Cemetery.
Visitation with family will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1949-2023
Larry Simon Strate left this earth on Monday, June 12, 2023, after a long battle with COPD. He passed comfortably and peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born Oct. 15, 1949, in Norfolk to Harry and Edith (Eckert) Strate. He grew up working hard on a farm near Hoskins with his three siblings. Larry was a 1967 graduate of Norfolk High School and a graduate of Northeastern Nebraska College (Northeast Community College) in 1970.
On Feb. 23, 1973, Larry married the love of his life, Deborah McCarville. In the early 80s they were blessed with two adopted sons. As a husband and father, Larry was fiercely loyal, dedicated to his family, and always compassionate towards others. Throughout the boys’ childhood, he instilled his own hard work ethic and the sense of moral duty. Larry was a faith filled man, looking to God for strength. Through that strength, he always put his family first.
His two granddaughters were the apples of his eye (and a welcomed relief after raising two sons).
During his 45-year career in Northeast Nebraska, Larry forged countless friendships, making positive impacts throughout the region. He started his career at Gibson’s in Norfolk, where he found his passion for sales. After several years in retail, he transitioned into sales for various grocery brokerages including Kohn Brokerage, R.S. Prewitt, Hockenberg-Newburgh, Wells Dairy and retiring from Dean Foods.
He will be remembered for all the heart he shared with his friends and family. He truly loved each of them and if you knew him, you knew that. When his time came, he carried himself with dignity and strength, always taking the high road, never complaining. Even at the end, his only concern was for the well-being of his family.
Larry is survived by his spouse, Debb; two sons, Patrik of Denver, Colo., and Robert of Grand Rapids, Mich.; granddaughters Autumn of Norfolk and Leona of Grand Rapids; sister Jean Armaganian of Neenah, Wis.; nine brothers-in-law and nine sisters-in-law; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Edith Strate; brothers Eldon and Donnie; sister Joann Minihan; father- and mother-in-law James “Mac” and Emily McCarville; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He will forever be missed, not just as a husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, he will be remembered as our hero. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.