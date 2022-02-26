LAUREL — Services for Larry Starman, 74, Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Larry Starman died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Verna Honcik, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Christ Lutheran Church. The Rev. James Carretto will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
CLARKSON — Services for Don Vrbicky, 70, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Revs. Matt Gutowski and Rod Kneifl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for immediate family of Andrew Kenneth Mann, 43, of Norfolk will be held at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate.
WINSIDE — Services for Richard J. Janssen, 76, Winside, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Private burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobby G. Mahnke, 90, of Norfolk, formerly of Beemer, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will be held at a later date this spring in the Beemer Cemet…
OSMOND — Services for Arlean E. Pfanstiel, 91, Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery rural Osmond.
RANDOLPH — Services for Bonnie J. Sohren, 78, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the Home for Funerals–Randolph. 111 E. Broadway, in Randolph. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery.