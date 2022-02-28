LAUREL — Services for Larry F. Starman, 74, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot. Military rites will be conducted by the Wynot American Legion Post 31.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.
Larry Starman died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.