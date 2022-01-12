Larry Sparr

Larry K. Sparr, 77, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Fairview Manor in Fairmont. His wish was to be cremated, and no local services will be held at this time. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Ong Cemetery in Ong.
1944-2022
Larry Kenneth Sparr was born on April 6, 1944, in Meadow Grove to Kenneth and Evelyn (Synovec) Sparr. He attended high school in Meadow Grove and later in 1965, enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving for almost two years. Larry enjoyed telling stories about his time in Germany during his tour of service.
He married Linda Powell on June 17, 1967, and in 1969, their only daughter, Candace Sparr, was born. Larry worked as a carpenter throughout his life and was a quality craftsman.
He loved watching western movies, fast cars, ice-cold Coca-Cola, M&Ms, popcorn, Lifesavers, dogs and his family. Larry loved his dog, Karma, and his daughter and grandchildren very much.
Larry was preceded in death by his daughter, Candace Sparr Olson; his former spouse, Linda (Powell) Sparr; a brother, Lyle Sparr; and his parents, Evelyn and Kenneth Sparr.
He is survived by his son-in-law, Dean Olson; grandchildren Sydney Olson-Griess, Maxwell Olson and Paxton Olson; great-grandchild Maverick Griess; siblings Judith (Sparr) Galyen and Steven Sparr; nieces and nephews Stephenie McBride, Jackie Taake, Shannon Sparr, Darren Sparr, Amanda Sparr, Shirley Johnson, Jennifer Galyen and Clinton Galyen; along with their families and a host of other cousins, family and friends.