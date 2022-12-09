OMAHA — Services for Larry D. Seyl, 83, were Friday, Dec. 9, at First United Methodist Church in Omaha. Burial was in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Larry Seyl died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Roeder Mortuary of Omaha was in charge of the arrangements.
———
Born Dec. 7, 1938, Larry D. Seyl is survived by children Craig (Terri) Seyl, Robin (Don) Johnson, Dale (Laura) Seyl, Daniel (Jessica) Seyl and Cory Seyl; siblings Jerry Seyl, Ronnie Seyl, CarolAnn Asmussen, Linda Mueller and Judy Fuerhoff; and 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by Marlene, spouse Mary, daughter Tamara Nelson, granddaughter Pamela Nelson and brother Dwayne.
