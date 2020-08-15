NORFOLK — Services for Larry D. Schwede, 77, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Burial will take place at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post #16, VFW Post #1644 and United States Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk and will continue at 9 a.m. before services Monday at the church.
He died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
1942-2020
Larry D. Schwede was born Dec. 5, 1942, in Norfolk to William and Mildred (Muchmueller) Schwede.
He graduated from Pierce High School in 1961, and attended Norfolk Junior College for two years. After college, Larry served his country in the United States Army from April 22, 1964, until April 21, 1966.
Larry married JoAnn Doffin on July 27, 1968, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. After marriage the couple lived east of Pierce and farmed. They moved to Norfolk in 2002. Larry enjoyed driving around looking at the crops, fishing and spending time with his family.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include son Tim Schwede of Pierce; daughter Traci (Harry) Henderson of Oakland; three grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Lawrence (Jan) Doffin of Wisner and Danley Doffin of Bancroft; and sister-in-law Kathy (Bud) Doffin of California.
He was preceded in death by wife JoAnn, and parents William and Mildred.
Organist for the ceremony will be Diane Herbolsheimer.
Casket bearers will be Brad Marks, Roger Saegebarth, Ryan Saegebarth, Tony Schwede, Glenn Nitz and Danny Thayer.
In lieu of Flowers, memorials can be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk in memory of Larry Schwede. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.