Larry Redinbaugh

Larry Redinbaugh

LINCOLN — Services for Larry D. Redinbaugh, 90, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Lincoln. The Revs. John Kunze and Dustin Lappe will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery.

Visitation with family greeting friends will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday at Roper and Sons Funeral Services in Lincoln.

He died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at High Plains Memory Care in Lincoln.

1929-2019

Larry was born in Plainview on May 6, 1929, to Bruce and Ellen (Youngreen) Redinbaugh. He was baptized and in 1954 was confirmed in the Lutheran faith. His first five years of life were spent living with his parents on a ranch 17 miles southwest of Woodlake in Cherry County. In 1934, he moved with his parents, sister Pat and brother Keith to a farm five miles southwest of Plainview and then to a farm northwest of Plainview, where his brother, Lynn, was born and where he resided until 1951. He attended rural School District 65 in Pierce County and then attended Plainview High School, where he graduated in 1946.

Larry entered the U.S. Army in July 1951 and took basic training at Fort Belvoir, Va. In January 1952, he was sent to Fort Richardson, Alaska, where he served until his discharge in 1953.

After leaving the army, he enrolled at Wayne State College for two years where he met his spouse, Donna Faye Heermann of Pilger. They were united in marriage on June 18, 1955, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in rural Wisner.

In August 1955, he and his spouse moved to Los Angeles, where Larry enrolled in the Los Angeles School of Mortuary Science, graduating in 1956, and then moved to San Diego.

While working at a mortuary, Larry enrolled at San Diego State University, graduating in June 1960 with a degree in business administration. In the following years, Larry worked for several corporations and then, in 1965, he enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He received his master’s degree in marketing in 1966 and his doctorate in business in 1970. While enrolled at UNL, he was a graduate teaching assistant.

For the next 29 years, his teaching career included schools in California (Sacramento State and San Diego State University); Montana at Malstrom Air Force Base (Great Falls), Minnesota (St. Cloud State University); Idaho (Moscow, University of Idaho); and also taught several summers at the University of Lethbridge in Canada. He then moved to Creighton University in 1980 and taught there until his retirement in 1997.

During his professional career, he authored several books, one on small management (with a colleague) and one in retailing. During his career, Larry received several teaching awards, one from San Diego State University and one from Creighton University.

Larry enjoyed reading, watching nature programs, discussing current issues, and he never lost his love for the country and the wide open spaces.

A special thank you is given to Beth, Diane and Judy of Home Instead for their care during the last several years; and to all of the staff at High Plains for their compassion and care during the last six weeks; and to a dear friend, Alan Carlson.

Larry is survived by Donna, his spouse of 64 years; a sister, Pat Ayers of Schuyler; his brothers, Keith (Harlene) Redinbaugh of Tilden, Lynn Redinbaugh of Omaha; a sister-in-law, Pat Heermann of Lincoln; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Ewald and Verna Heermann; three sisters-in-law, Jeanelle Heermann, Rose Redinbaugh and Audrey Sokol; and three brothers-in-law, Fred Ayers, Dean Heermann and Jack Sokol.

The church is located at 1800 S. 84th Street in Lincoln.

Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran School, Lincoln Lutheran High School, the UNL Foundation for scholarships, the Alzheimer’s Association or charity of your choice.

Condolences may be left online at roperandsons.com.







Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

