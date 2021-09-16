HARTINGTON — Services for Larry Pommer, 82, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Larry Pommer died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his residence.
CREIGHTON — Services for Doris Milne, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Revs. Donna Fonner and Robert C. Hansen will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn Anderson, 96, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Adrian Hanft will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
SEWARD — Services for John Binger, 62, Milford, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
STANTON — Memorial services for Mary Louise Hill, 78, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Robert V. “Cob” Galitz, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Grace Lutheran Church. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guar…
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Solomon Abraham “Sam” Seikaly, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk on Thursday, Sept 9, at the age of 83 years.
NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Eileen M. Matthies, 77, Norfolk, was Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.