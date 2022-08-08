O’NEILL — Services for Larry L. Pendergast, 78, Inman, are pending at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.
Larry Pendergast died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Cecilia E. Kramer, 73, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Cecilia Kramer died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Cecilia G. Kramer, 73, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
WAYNE — Services for Hubert E. “Hugh” O’Brien, 85, of Wayne, formerly of Ponca, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
COLERIDGE — Services for Mary J. (Petersen) Hansen, 77, Coleridge, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Hansen Funeral Home, Vermillion. A memorial visitation will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m.
CHAMBERS — Memorial graveside services for Lila Beed, 79, Chambers, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Chambers Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating.
WAYNE — Services for Francisco G. Morales, 75, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Donald Jeannoutot, 90, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Donald Jeannoutot died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
HARTINGTON — Services for Dean J. Lammers, 67, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dean Lammers died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
O’NEILL — Services for Larry L. Pendergast, 78, Inman, are pending at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.