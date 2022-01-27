 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Larry Neitzke

Larry Neitzke

FRANKLIN — Memorial services for Larry L. Neitzke, 70, Bloomington, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Crossgate Church in Franklin. The Rev. Kasey Loschen will officiate. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Franklin at a later time.

Larry Neitzke died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Hutchins Funeral Home of Franklin assisted with these services.

1951-2022

Larry Lee Neitzke of Bloomington was born on Feb. 13, 1951, in Norfolk. He was the son of Hilbert and Bernita Neitzke.

On Aug. 24, 1969, Larry married Jeanine Neitzke at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. He went on to farm for 24 years, and then moved to Granby, Colo., for 23 years. He and his spouse went on to retire in Bloomington.

Larry enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting and four-wheeling. He loved to travel with his spouse, and they enjoyed adventuring through life together from the Rocky Mountains of Colorado to the beaches of Belize and South Padre Island.

Larry had an enormous love for his family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his children: son Robert Neitzke of Bloomington, and daughters Holly Allison of Franklin and Becky and spouse Newly Holmes of Naponee; his grandchildren, Tyler Neitzke and spouse Rachael and Ashlynn Neitzke, Teagan and Tate Holmes; his great-grandchildren, Carson, Warden and Logan Neitzke and Bentley Neitzke; sister Cheryl Mann and spouse Dean of Winside; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his spouse, Jeanine, and his parents, Hilbert and Bernita Neitzke.

Tags

In other news

Forrest Smith

Forrest Smith

ALLEN — Services for Forrest R. Smith, 92, Allen, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the First Lutheran Church in Allen. Burial with military rites will be in the Eastview Cemetery in Allen.

Marilyn Hegert

Marilyn Hegert

HARTINGTON — Services for Marilyn Hegert, 86, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Marilyn Hegert died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.

Lelan Hingst

Lelan Hingst

EMERSON — Services for Lelan Hingst, 80, Concord, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The Rev. Charlotte Eversoll will officiate with burial at a later date.

Phyllis O’Brien

Phyllis O’Brien

WAYNE — Services for Phyllis L. O’Brien, 82, Wayne, formerly of Ponca, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery in Grand Island.

Phyllis O’Brien

Phyllis O’Brien

WAYNE — Services for Phyllis L. O’Brien, 82, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Phyllis O’Brien died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Plainview Manor in Plainview.

Donna Meier

Donna Meier

NIOBRARA — Services for Donna Meier, 88, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Donna Meier

Donna Meier

NIOBRARA — Services for Donna Meier, 88, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Helga Nedergaard

Helga Nedergaard

WAYNE — Services for Helga V. Nedergaard, 102, Wayne, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Helga Nedergaard died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Estates.

Donald Westerhaus

Donald Westerhaus

NORFOLK — Memorial service for Donald Westerhaus, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Victory Road Assembly of God Church, 200 N. Victory Road, in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. Inurnment will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Winside at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara