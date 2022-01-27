FRANKLIN — Memorial services for Larry L. Neitzke, 70, Bloomington, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Crossgate Church in Franklin. The Rev. Kasey Loschen will officiate. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Franklin at a later time.
Larry Neitzke died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Hutchins Funeral Home of Franklin assisted with these services.
1951-2022
Larry Lee Neitzke of Bloomington was born on Feb. 13, 1951, in Norfolk. He was the son of Hilbert and Bernita Neitzke.
On Aug. 24, 1969, Larry married Jeanine Neitzke at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. He went on to farm for 24 years, and then moved to Granby, Colo., for 23 years. He and his spouse went on to retire in Bloomington.
Larry enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting and four-wheeling. He loved to travel with his spouse, and they enjoyed adventuring through life together from the Rocky Mountains of Colorado to the beaches of Belize and South Padre Island.
Larry had an enormous love for his family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children: son Robert Neitzke of Bloomington, and daughters Holly Allison of Franklin and Becky and spouse Newly Holmes of Naponee; his grandchildren, Tyler Neitzke and spouse Rachael and Ashlynn Neitzke, Teagan and Tate Holmes; his great-grandchildren, Carson, Warden and Logan Neitzke and Bentley Neitzke; sister Cheryl Mann and spouse Dean of Winside; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his spouse, Jeanine, and his parents, Hilbert and Bernita Neitzke.