NORFOLK — Services for Larry G. Nathan, 70, Humphrey, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Larry Nathan died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Daniel W. “Dan” Coughtry, 49, Norfolk, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Samantha M. “Sam” Krier, 34, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
MADISON — Memorial services for Larry D. Brom, 75, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Ameri…
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Timothy G. “Tim” Finkral, 71, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Battle Creek.
LINCOLN — Memorial services for Darlene K. (Cooper) Tharnish, formerly of the Elgin and Randolph areas, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Airpark Congregation Kingdom Hall, 3601 N. First St., Lincoln. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Daniel W. “Dan” Coughtry, 49, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna J. Jochum, 85, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk.