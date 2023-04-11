MADISON — Services for Larry G. Nathan, 70, Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Lindsay. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Larry Nathan died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
1952-2023
Larry Gene was born Dec. 11, 1952, in Norfolk to Walter and Edna (Klawonn) Nathan. He was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on County Line Road on Jan. 4, 1953, and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Green Garden on March 19, 1967. He graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1971.
Larry served in the Army National Guard and was called to active duty from September 1972 until January 1973.
On March 3, 1973, Larry married Lucy Rankin at Zion Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. The couple was blessed with four children: April, Amber, Andrew and Angela.
Larry was a lifetime farmer and sold Fontanelle Seed for 25 years. He was devoted to International and Case IH tractors. He loved collecting toy tractors and toy muscle cars, especially Ford Mustangs.
Larry enjoyed three-wheeling, snowmobiling and driving fast in his Ford Mustang. He was always ready to give his grandkids a ride in the tractor or combine. Larry was a proud dad and an even prouder grandpa.
He is survived by his children, April (Andy) Brabec of Madison and their children, Dylan, Carter and Sadie; Amber (Shaun) Traphagan of Lincoln and their children, Evan and Lila; Andrew (Lupita) Nathan of Norfolk and their children; Gavin and Garrett; and Angela Nathan and her children, Makena, Chloe and Josalynn; brother Roger Nathan of Madison; sister Carol (Rodney) Thompson of Norfolk; nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Carolyn Nathan.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.