Larry Nathan

MADISON — Services for Larry G. Nathan, 70, Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Lindsay. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Larry Nathan died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Harriet Jacobs

Harriet Jacobs

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Harriet Jacobs, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.

Brenda Wiese

Brenda Wiese

RANDOLPH — Services for Brenda K. Wiese, 60, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Dwight Brummels will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in rural McLean.

Jack Johnson

Jack Johnson

BRUNSWICK — Services for Jack Johnson, 76, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Brunswick Community Center. Military honors will be provided by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.

Marjorie Bellar

Marjorie Bellar

WISNER — Services for Marjorie (Mrs. Gary) Bellar, 72, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Marjorie Bellar died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Larry Brom

Larry Brom

MADISON — Memorial services for Larry D. Brom, 75, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Ameri…

Sharon Boatman

Sharon Boatman

WAYNE — Sharon K. Boatman, 79, Wakefield, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.

Sylvester Starman

Sylvester Starman

ELGIN — Sylvester G. Starman, 91, Elgin, died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Arbor Care in Neligh. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Timothy Finkral

Timothy Finkral

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Timothy G. “Tim” Finkral, 71, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Battle Creek.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

