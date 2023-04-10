MADISON — Services for Larry G. Nathan, 70, Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Lindsay. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Larry Nathan died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.