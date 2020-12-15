Larry Moeller

CREIGHTON — Private services for Larry L. Moeller, 72, Creighton, will be Thursday, Dec. 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended.
He died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at his residence.
1948-2020
Larry Lee Moeller, son of Laurence and Edna Moeller, was born June 15, 1948, at Osmond. He attended Kemma Country School and proceeded onto high school in Creighton, where he graduated.
Larry married Marlene Drobny of Lynch on Feb. 7, 1969, in Center. Three children were born to this union, Cory, Craig and Cindi.
He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Creighton, where he was also baptized and confirmed.
Larry farmed all his life, along with buying and selling machinery. He loved his old tractors, specifically Internationals, dogs, golf carts and his 1978 Ford pickup. He spent a lot of hours on the hill fixing many pieces of equipment.
In 1992, he and his son, Craig, opened Moeller Machinery in Plainview, where they worked for 10 years. Then he continued to do his work on the farm.
Larry and his dogs spent a lot of time riding around on his golf cart and visiting with neighbors.
The kids and grandkids loved spending time down at the gravel pit swimming and whenever they showed up with their friends, you could be sure Larry would meet them down there with a trail of dogs not far behind. Not long afterward, Denny would roll in on his four-wheeler just so they could sit and talk awhile.
There was not a farm sale that Larry missed if he could help it. There is not a person he met that was not a friend by the end of their conversation. There was not a person he wouldn’t talk to and not a place he went where someone didn’t know him. He will be missed by many.
Larry is survived by his spouse, Marlene of Creighton; children Cory (Julie) Moeller of Wayne, Craig (Carmen) Moeller of Creighton and Cindi (Dillon) Bruckner of Wausa; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren (one more on the way); a sister and brother-in-law, Lorinda and Earl Hansen of Bloomfield; his mother-in-law, Margaret Drobny of O’Neill; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law; his sister-in-law; nephew; and brother-in-law.