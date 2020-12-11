CREIGHTON — Services for Larry Moeller, 72, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at his residence.
PLAINVIEW — Graveside services for Janice I. Tift, 82, Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Pleasant View Cemetery. The Rev. Becky Beckman will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Fredie L. Bird, 85, Wisner, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Wisner Care Center.
STUART — Services for William Seipel, 86, Stuart, will be at a later date at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Stuart American Legion.
NELIGH — Services for Kenneth A. Pollock, 88, Neligh, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
STANTON — Private services for Norman G. “Norm” Bohl, 92, Stanton, will be Monday, Dec. 14, at Plainview Congregational United Church of Christ. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard and Americ…
HARTINGTON — Services for Clifford R. Filips, 81, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at his residence.
STANTON — Private services for Steven A. Colsden, 67, Norfolk, will be Monday, Dec. 14, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.
COLUMBUS — A celebration of life for Loren “Jay” Unkel, 69, Columbus, will be at a later date due to the pandemic.