NORFOLK — Memorial services for Larry G. Miller, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date. The Rev. Scott Krohn will officiate.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk. Masks are required during the visitation and funeral.
Miller died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
———
Born June 9, 1958, in Norfolk, Larry Miller was the son of Kenneth and Barbara (Olson) Miller. He attended county school to the fifth grade and Pierce Elementary School before graduating from Pierce High School in 1976.
He married Becky Behnke on Aug. 7, 1976, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. After marriage, the couple lived in Pierce a short time. They then moved to Norfolk, where Larry worked at Nucor Steel for 32 years as a stacker.
Larry enjoyed hunting, golfing, fishing, woodworking and reading. He was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include his spouse, Becky Miller of Norfolk; children: son Mike Miller of Sioux Falls, S.D., daughters Amanda Miller of Sioux Falls and Melissa Miller of Sioux Falls; mother Barbara Miller of Norfolk; siblings Jim (Veronica) Miller of Pierce, Deb (John) Reding of Norfolk and Randy (Pam) Miller of Norfolk; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Buddy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Miller.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.