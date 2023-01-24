 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Larry Lemburg

ATKINSON — Services for Larry E. Lemburg, 84, St. Paul, will be at a later date under the direction of Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Larry Lemburg died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Good Samaritan Center in Atkinson.

Tags

In other news

Barbara Bach

Barbara Bach

HARTINGTON — Barbara J. Bach, 78, Coleridge, died on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Mary Ann Crabb

Mary Ann Crabb

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mary Ann E. Crabb, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Linda Rosacker

Linda Rosacker

NORFOLK — Services for Linda D. Rosacker, 75, of Norfolk will be at a later date. Linda Rosacker died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Joan Koehler

Joan Koehler

OSMOND — Services for Joan M. Koehler, 88, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Walter Larson

Walter Larson

SPRINGVIEW — Services for Walter W. Larson, 67, Springview, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at New Hope Community Church in Springview. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.

Timothy Gibbs

Timothy Gibbs

NORFOLK — Services for Timothy “Tim” Gibbs, 33, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Timothy Gibbs died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at his home.

Judith Gilmore

Judith Gilmore

NORFOLK — Memorial service for Judith L. Gilmore, 76, Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Larry Lemburg

Larry Lemburg

ATKINSON — Services for Larry E. Lemburg, 84, St. Paul, will be at a later date under the direction of Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Larry Lemburg died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Good Samaritan Center in Atkinson.

Allan Zeitz

Allan Zeitz

Services for Allan A. Zeitz, 77, Fairmont, Minn., will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairmont. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery in Fairmont.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara