ATKINSON — Services for Larry E. Lemburg, 84, St. Paul, will be at a later date under the direction of Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Larry Lemburg died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Good Samaritan Center in Atkinson.
HARTINGTON — Barbara J. Bach, 78, Coleridge, died on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mary Ann E. Crabb, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Linda D. Rosacker, 75, of Norfolk will be at a later date. Linda Rosacker died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Services for Joan M. Koehler, 88, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
SPRINGVIEW — Services for Walter W. Larson, 67, Springview, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at New Hope Community Church in Springview. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.
NORFOLK — Services for Timothy “Tim” Gibbs, 33, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Timothy Gibbs died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at his home.
NORFOLK — Memorial service for Judith L. Gilmore, 76, Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Services for Allan A. Zeitz, 77, Fairmont, Minn., will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairmont. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery in Fairmont.