NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Larry Kruse, 82, Norfolk, will be Thursday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at Divots Conference Center, 4200 W. Norfolk Ave., in Norfolk. Park next to the marquee and follow the red sidewalk to the Veranda room. Light refreshments will start at 10:30 a.m.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Larry died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Larry D. Kruse, son of Karrol Kruse and Rachel Genereux, was born Aug. 14, 1940, in Elgin. He attended Norfolk Catholic High School.
Larry married Jody Kruse, and together they had three children, Sharmon, Cheryl, and Kayla. Larry was the owner of Kruse’s Painting and Decorating.
Larry is survived by his children, Sharmon, Cheryl and Kayla; grandchildren Dylan, Devin, Taylar, John, Paul, Ariyana, Wesley and Rhemani; and siblings Bob, Carol and Dick.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Jody Kruse, and a sister, Sharon.