Larry Kruse

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Larry Kruse, 82, Norfolk, will be Thursday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at Divots Conference Center, 4200 W. Norfolk Ave., in Norfolk. Park next to the marquee and follow the red sidewalk to the Veranda room. Light refreshments will start at 10:30 a.m.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

Larry died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Larry D. Kruse, son of Karrol Kruse and Rachel Genereux, was born Aug. 14, 1940, in Elgin. He attended Norfolk Catholic High School.

Larry married Jody Kruse, and together they had three children, Sharmon, Cheryl, and Kayla. Larry was the owner of Kruse’s Painting and Decorating.

Larry is survived by his children, Sharmon, Cheryl and Kayla; grandchildren Dylan, Devin, Taylar, John, Paul, Ariyana, Wesley and Rhemani; and siblings Bob, Carol and Dick.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Jody Kruse, and a sister, Sharon.

Debra Baker

SEWARD — Services for Debra Baker, 70, Lincoln, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main St., in Seward. Burial will be in the Seward Cemetery.

Mindy Dila

Mindy Dila

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mindy A. (Cook) Dila, 37, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private burial will be at a later date in English Grove Cemetery in Rock Port, Mo.

James Long

NORFOLK — James L. Long, 83, Norfolk, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk. Services are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

Francis Bayer

DODGE — Services for Francis C. Bayer, 91, Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery.

Juan Hoefer

ELGIN — Juan E. Hoefer, 92, Elgin, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Magdalene Otten

WISNER — Services for Magdalene Otten, 90, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

