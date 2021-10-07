YANKTON — Memorial services for Larry Kralicek, 65, O’Neill, formerly of Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services on Friday.
Larry Kralicek died after a two-year battle with cancer on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at CHI Health in Plainview.
1956-2021
The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay.
Larry was born Oct. 1, 1956, in Yankton to Ernest and Iola (Hevle) Kralicek. He grew up in Yankton where he attended school. He then worked as a farmhand for a few years for several area farmers.
In 1983, Larry married Angela Black and together had two children, Ashly and Casey. Larry worked for Wilson Trailer in Yankton for over 25 years, ending his career as a quality control assembler.
Larry always enjoyed farming and would continue to help with the harvest each and every year. He moved to O’Neill and married Susan Curran on Oct. 21, 2017.
Larry worked at Elkhorn River Farms in O’Neill for a few years and really enjoyed his time working there. Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed all types of hunting, including pheasant, deer, elk, rifle or bow hunting. Larry always looked forward to the hunting and fishing trips to Wyoming and Gregory, S.D. He was so proud of his grandchildren and treasured his family.
Larry is survived by his spouse, Susan Kralicek of O’Neill; two children, Ashly (Jed) Burbach of Norfolk and Casey (Kari) Kralicek of Yankton; stepson William Meyer of O’Neill; three grandchildren, Brooke and Braxton Burbach and Hunter Kralicek; four brothers and sisters: Dennis (Roxie) Kralicek of Yankton, Lorrie Merkwan of Sioux Falls, S.D., Angie (Ken) Buckley of Fresno, Calif., and Anthony (Kimberly) Becvar of Sammamish, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Dennis Merkwan.
