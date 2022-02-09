Services for Larry L. Klug, 70, Warsaw, Mo., formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, Mo.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. the day of the service. Masks will be required. Private interment will take place at a later date.
Larry Klug died at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
1951-2022
Larry was born June 18, 1951, in Battle Creek to August (Bud) and Wanda (Buckendahl) Klug. Survivors include his spouse, Linda; two daughters, Jenn Gebbie of Phoenix, Ariz., and Jodi (Russ) Witt of Conway, N.H.; grandchildren Nicole and Ryan Witt of Conway; Kaitlyn Wolf; a sister, Jean (Craig) Foster of Urbandale, Iowa; a brother, Lyndon (Andee) Klug of Norfolk; and several nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Klug, and brother Les Klug.
Lunch will be served immediately following the service at Heckart Family Center.
You never really leave the people you love. You take part of it with you and leave part of you there.