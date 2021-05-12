You have permission to edit this article.
Larry Johnson

Larry Johnson

ALBION — Services for Larry S. Johnson, 80, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Becky Beckman and Elizabeth Goehring will officiate with burial Tilden City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

He died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Larry Stuart Johnson, son of Lawrence and Verna Johnson, was born Feb. 9, 1941, at Petersburg. Larry graduated from Newman Grove High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

On Sept. 9, 1964, Larry was united in marriage to Judith M. Hall at Madison. They were the parents of four children: Michelle, JoAnne, Brenda and Connie.

Larry farmed and ranched in Boone County and in 1971 began farming south of Tilden until he retired in 2006. He was a member of Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church South Branch and American Legion Post 170.

Larry is survived by his daughters, Michelle Johnson and Horst Danner of Dubai, JoAnne (Rich) Mulholland of Spearfish, S.D., Brenda (Scott) Smejkal of Columbus and Connie (Dan) Schonlau of Aurora, Colo.; and grandchildren Olivia, Sam and Raymond Danner, Brock and Kelby Amundson, Jay T., Stella, Scott and Kent Mulholland, Nathan (Cheyenne) Murray, Taylor Murray, Derek and Summer Smejkal, Claire and Hailie Fenton and Connor and Charleigh Schonlau.

He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Judith; and a sister, Carol Johnson.

Burial will follow a luncheon.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

