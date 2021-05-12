Larry Johnson

ALBION — Services for Larry S. Johnson, 80, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Becky Beckman and Elizabeth Goehring will officiate with burial Tilden City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
He died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1941-2021
Larry Stuart Johnson, son of Lawrence and Verna Johnson, was born Feb. 9, 1941, at Petersburg. Larry graduated from Newman Grove High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
On Sept. 9, 1964, Larry was united in marriage to Judith M. Hall at Madison. They were the parents of four children: Michelle, JoAnne, Brenda and Connie.
Larry farmed and ranched in Boone County and in 1971 began farming south of Tilden until he retired in 2006. He was a member of Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church South Branch and American Legion Post 170.
Larry is survived by his daughters, Michelle Johnson and Horst Danner of Dubai, JoAnne (Rich) Mulholland of Spearfish, S.D., Brenda (Scott) Smejkal of Columbus and Connie (Dan) Schonlau of Aurora, Colo.; and grandchildren Olivia, Sam and Raymond Danner, Brock and Kelby Amundson, Jay T., Stella, Scott and Kent Mulholland, Nathan (Cheyenne) Murray, Taylor Murray, Derek and Summer Smejkal, Claire and Hailie Fenton and Connor and Charleigh Schonlau.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Judith; and a sister, Carol Johnson.
Burial will follow a luncheon.