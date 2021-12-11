NORFOLK — A celebration of life gathering for Larry A. Hoffman, 50, Norfolk, will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Mount Hope Cemetery, West Point.
Larry Hoffman died at his residence in Norfolk on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1971-2021
Larry A. Hoffman was born on Feb. 25, 1971, to Merlin and Kay (Goodell) Hoffman in West Point. He attended grade school at West Point and graduated from West Point High School in 1989. After high school Larry went into the United States Navy, serving his country from July 7, 1989 to July 6, 1995. After returning home from the Navy, Larry worked various maintenance positions in the Norfolk area.
Survivors include siblings Jeff Hoffman of Omaha, Julie (John) Groth of Beemer, Gary Hoffman of West Point; nephew Nathan Groth, nieces Megan Groth, Rachel Groth, Katie Groth, uncle Darold Hoffman of Lyons, and aunt Verdene Ortmeier of West Point.
Larry was preceded in death by parents Merlin and Kay, paternal grandparents Elmer and Laverne Hoffman, maternal grandparents Leslie and Dorothy Goodell, sister Karen Kay Hoffman, and aunt Nancy Hoffman.
Memorials, for later designation, can be made out to Jeff Hoffman, P.O. Box 45941, Omaha, NE. Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com