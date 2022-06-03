NORFOLK — Services for Larry R. Hellmers, 72, of Norfolk are pending at Home for Funerals.
Larry Hellmers died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
COLERIDGE — Graveside services at the Coleridge City Cemetery for Gordon K. Bayne, 94, of Saint Paul, Minn., are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
BASSETT — Memorial services for FaDonna J. Goodnight, 90, Long Pine, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Bassett. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
MONTEREY — Services for Rose Marie Peitzmeier, 87, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 3, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Monterey (rural West Point). The Rev. Matt Niggemeyer will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Bryan W. Gloe, 44, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Douglas G. Nuttelmann, 89, Norfolk, will be officiated by the Rev. Peter H. Jark-Swain at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in the Trinity Episcopal Church Columbarium. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post 16…
Memorial services and inurnment for Audrey V. Schlack, 96, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 685 Inca Parkway, in Boulder, Colo.
NORFOLK — Private services for Douglas Nuttelmann, 89, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — A celebration of life for George L. Hirschbach, 85, Hartington, will be 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Hartington Veterans of Foreign Wars. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City at a later date. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.