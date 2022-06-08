OMAHA — Graveside services for Larry R. Hellmers, 72, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Omaha National Cemetery. The Rev. Greg Berger will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Millard American Legion Post 374 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 833.
Larry Hellmers died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1949-2022
Larry was born Sept. 21, 1949, in Norfolk to Walter and Evelyn (Blair) Hellmers. He served on the USS Virgo in the U.S. Navy from June 1968 until March 1970. Larry was an avid Husker football and NASCAR fan.
Larry is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kari and William Paprocki of Clarkson; grandchildren Blake and Bethany Paprocki; brother Tom Hellmers of Texas; and brother and sister-in-law Ron and Carol Hellmers of California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Doug Hellmers; and sister-in-law Judy Hellmers.
