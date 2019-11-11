Larry Hatterman

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Larry D. Hatterman, 78, Tucson, Ariz., will be at a later date at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
He died Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2019.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1961. Larry worked for Nebraska Public Power in Norfolk until he retired in 1998 due to a disability.
He is survived by his spouse, Marilyn Hatterman; a brother, Robert Hatterman of Omaha; a sister, Deborah Wirth of Queen Creek, Ariz.; an aunt Donna Fox of Spokane, Wash.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his son, Daniel; parents Cyril and Mildred Hatterman; and aunts and uncles.
Memorials requested to Tucson Mountain Baptist Church, 5757 Hwy 86, Tucson, AZ 85735.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.