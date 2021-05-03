Larry Hansen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Larry W. Hansen, 73, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Gordon Braun will officiate.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.
He died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his home in Norfolk.
1947-2021
Larry was born June 14, 1947, in Tilden, to Merlin and Ruthe (Wagner) Hansen. In high school, he served as N Club vice president, a member of student council and participated in football, basketball and track. In 1965, Larry graduated from Neligh High School.
Following graduation, he attended Nebraska Wesleyan University, where he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in 1970.
After college, Larry worked as a claims adjuster with Aid Insurance and farmed with his dad. For the majority of his working career, Larry was a claims adjuster for United Fire and Casualty.
He enjoyed being active. In his early years, Larry ran 10Ks, rode his bike to neighboring towns, belonged to volleyball leagues, fished and played golf. Later on, Larry could be found walking at Skyview Lake, at the Y, playing poker and enjoying more fishing and golf.
He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Hansen of Bennington; a son, Dan (Kristal) Hansen of Bennington; grandchildren Baylee, Sydney, Brynlee and Ayla; a sister, Nancy Bitney; and two nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
Following the service, family and friends are invited to a reception at Eldorado Clubhouse, 1227 Eldorado Road. Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice in Larry’s name.
