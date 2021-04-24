Larry Hansen

NORFOLK — Services for Larry W. Hansen, 73, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn Shannon, 103, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died at the Madison House in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn M. Dieckman, 76, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 26, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
LAUREL — Services for Robert D. Fritschen, 85, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Richard L. Bierman, 96, Neligh, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. He died Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
NORFOLK — Services for Lumir R. Buresh, 94, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. William Engebretsen will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
NORFOLK — On the morning of April 15, 2021, long-time Norfolk resident Patricia Anne Whitt, 76, entered eternal rest.
WAYNE — Services for Lanora C. Sorensen, 87, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Wayne Countryview Estates.