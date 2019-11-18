Larry Hamilton

CROFTON — Services for Larry L. Hamilton, 78, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died at his residence on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
In other news
PILGER — Services for Mrs. Ted (Marilyn) Reeg, 75, of rural Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
OMAHA — Services for Kristen S. Glaubius, 65, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler, 7805 W. Center Road, in Omaha. The Rev. Luke Covington will officiate.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mabel Mazuch, 97, Madison, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Countryside Home in Madison.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Arlene Kurtenbach, 90, Newman Grove, are pending at Newman Grove Memorial Funeral Home. She died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
CROFTON — Services for Larry L. Hamilton, 78, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died at his residence on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
NORFOLK — Services for Imogene L. Thelen, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in St. Frances Catholic Cemetery in Randolph.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Angela Reeves, 97, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Michael Malloy will officiate with burial in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Lucille D. Cunningham, 94, formerly of Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
CROFTON — Services for Loretta R. Lange, 90, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.