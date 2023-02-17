 Skip to main content
Larry Halstead

LYNCH — Services for Larry Halstead, 84, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. The Rev. Ray Weinerman will officiate with burial in Highland Cemetery in Lynch.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the community hall.

Larry Halstead died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.

1938-2023

Larry Leon Halstead, son of Harold and Opal (Mellor) Halstead, was born Dec. 17, 1938, in Antelope Township in Nebraska. He attended Redbird School and Lynch Public School. Larry served in the U.S. Army National Guard.

On May 12, 1962, Larry was united in marriage to Janice McGill in Verdel. They were blessed with one daughter, Leona.

He lived in Omaha and O’Neill before settling in Lynch. Larry sold and repaired appliances and televisions.

Larry and Janice closed their store, Larry’s TV and Appliance, after 50 years of business. At the time of retirement, Larry continued to go to the store to tinker on things. This is where he made his tinmen, worked on his lawnmowers and snow blowers, and occasional TV or appliance if someone would ask him to do so.

Larry had several hobbies, most of which included fixing up antique cars. His pride and joy was the restoration of his 1956 Ford Crown Victoria hard top and convertible, which he drove in several parades throughout the years.

Larry also enjoyed fishing, gardening and fixing anything and everything he could. There wasn’t much he couldn’t repair. He was not much for sitting still much. He would help out family and friends when needed, or find a new project for himself and Janice to work on when he wasn’t driving around the countryside making service calls.

Larry was a member of the United Methodist Church, Lynch Community Club, Lynch Fire Department and Lynch City Council.

He is survived by his spouse, Janice Halstead; daughter Leona Halstead; a grandchild, Jordayn Halstead; four great-grandchildren; and siblings Helen Lueken of Lynch, Alice Marx of Norfolk and William “Bill” Halstead of Lynch.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Opal Halstead; sister Doris Carson; brothers-in-law Gaile McGill and Russell McGill; and sister-in-law Eva McGill.

