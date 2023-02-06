SPENCER — Services for Larry Halstead, 84, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Larry Halstead died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
VERDIGRE — Services for Bernadette Dvorak, 95, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Services for Charles H. “Charlie” Jones, 70, of Lewistown, Mont., will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Central Baptist Church in Lewistown. Burial will be in Central Montana Memorial Gardens.
NORFOLK — Fred Gray, 93, Norfolk, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Steven P. Longchamps, 71, of Neligh are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Steven P. Longchamps, 71, Neligh, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Abraham Montalvo will officiate. Burial will be at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Richard Trenhaile, 89 Bloomfield, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services will be held at a later date.
ATKINSON — A rosary for Genevieve Nachtman, 90, Loveland, Colo., formerly of Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.