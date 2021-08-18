Larry Grenz

You have permission to edit this article.
STANTON — Services for Larry G. Grenz, 77, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton. Military rites will be conducted by Stanton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602, American Legion Post 88, Pilger American Legion Post 69 and members of the U.S. Army Honor Guard. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.

Grenz died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Larry Gene Grenz was born June 16, 1944, at Pilger, the son of Alfred and Helen (Klima) Grenz. Larry graduated from Pilger High School in 1962, and then studied electronics at Milford, graduating in 1964.

Larry was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after serving in Korea from 1965 to 1967.

He attended Norfolk Junior College in 1968 and 1969. Because of a heart condition, he was unable to work for several years. He worked for Anderson’s Hardware in Stanton from 1994 to 2005 and continued working there after it was changed to Stanton Hardware until 2013.

His hobbies included the Norfolk Rock Club, gardening and fixing and repairing most anything. He loved his dog, Rufus.

Surviving Larry are his three siblings, Mary Rogge of Lincoln, Rich and Diane Grenz of Norfolk and Ron and Beth Grenz of O’Neill; his nephews and nieces: Bobby Rogge of Winter Park, Fla.; Ron Rogge and Steve Campo of Rochester, N.Y., Trevor Grenz and Karmen Kracke of White, S.D., and their children Dartanion, Rhiley and Ava, Kelli and Matt Culver of Ashland, Wis., and their children, Teagan and Kerrigan;, and Rosalie Grenz of Winter Park; Randy Grenz of Norfolk.

Preceding him in death include his parents, Alfred and Helen Grenz; his paternal grandparents, Robert and Minnie Grenz; his maternal grandparents, Lige and Johanna Klima; and a brother-in-law, Bob Rogge.

Pallbearers will be Trevor Grenz, Kelli Culver and Bobby Rogge.

Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.

