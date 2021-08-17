Larry Grenz

STANTON — Services for Larry G. Grenz, 77, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. Grenz died Monday Aug. 16, 2021, at Stanton Health Center.
In other news
ALBION — A celebration of life for Robert J. “Bob” Nolan, 71, Albion, will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Cardinal Inn Event Center in Albion. Private inurnment services will be at Grandview Cemetery in Spalding.
VERDIGRE — Services for Alvin Pavelka, 97, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Pavelka died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
NORFOLK — Services for Dianne M. Holland, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
WISNER — Services for Peggy J. Liermann, 75, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jeffrey S. Foster, 55, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
STANTON — Services for Larry G. Grenz, 77, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. Grenz died Monday Aug. 16, 2021, at Stanton Health Center.
NORFOLK — Services for Eldon D. “Bud” Hetrick, 91, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate with burial in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
WAYNE — Services for Willard J. “Willie” Holdorf, 90, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
FREMONT — Memorial services for Helen L. (Jensen) Caveny, 93, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont.