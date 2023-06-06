NELIGH — Memorial services for Larry V. Good, 73, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh with the Rev. Pat Nields officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Larry Good died Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Omaha.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
1950-2023
Larry Vernon Good was born on Jan. 9, 1950, to Vernon and Elaine (Filsinger) Good at Tilden. He attended Neligh High School and graduated with the class of 1968. Larry also attended college in Milford and received a degree in mechanics.
He married Patti Heeney on July 11, 1975. Larry raised pigs for 10 years and worked at NAPA and State Department of Roads as a diesel mechanic until he retired in 2010. He also was known for repairing transmissions at home.
Larry enjoyed restoring antique red tractors, working in his shop and spending time with “Jack,” his dog. He also liked hunting and fishing. Larry liked to fix and tinker in his shop; he could fix anything. But most of all, he enjoyed going to his kids’ and grandkids’ activities and being with family. He cared for others more than himself. He belonged to cractor clubs and Antelope County Tractor Show.
Survivors include his spouse, Patti Good of Neligh; his children: Karri Reynolds of Sioux Falls, S.D., Julie and spouse Eric Hanson of Scribner, Christina and spouse Michael Hines of Norfolk, Ryan and spouse Megan Good of Firth and Meagan Good of Rapid City, S.D.; 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a sister, Carrol and spouse Dennis Baier of Wayne; and nephews Trevin and Todd Baier.
He was preceded in death by his parents and father- and mother-in-law R. James and Elaine Heeney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.