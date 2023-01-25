WEST POINT — Visitation for Larry Freyermuth, 80, Beemer, will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Jan. 28, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point
Larry Freyermuth died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
1942-2023
Larry Lee Freyermuth was born in Beemer on March 19, 1942, to Eldon and Gladys (Parks) Freyermuth. He was baptized and confirmed at the Beemer Methodist Church. Larry graduated from Beemer High School and later attended Wayne State College.
On March 2, 1962, he was united in marriage to Marlene Pojar in West Point. Larry worked in sales for United Distillers, Nebraska Distillers and KB Foods. He later managed the Neligh House Restaurant in West Point.
Larry enjoyed being outside working in the yard. He had received the Beemer Community Club “Yard of the Week” for his efforts. Larry had served on the Village of Beemer Board and was a former member of the Beemer Volunteer Fire Department.
Survivors include his spouse, Marlene Freyermuth of Beemer; two sons, Troy Freyermuth of Goshen, Ind., (son Gabe), and Toby and Kellie Freyermuth of Omaha (daughters Abby and Libby); a daughter, Tracy and Jim Backes of Lawrence, Kan., (children Ally, Anna and Benjamin); and brother Charles Freyermuth of Omaha.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon and Gladys Freyermuth.
A luncheon at the Beemer Legion Hall will follow visitation.