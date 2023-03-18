 Skip to main content
Larry French

Larry French of Hollywood, Calif., passed away Nov. 29, 2022.

Larry was born in Norfolk on April 4, 1933, to Chester and Emma (Hargens) French. He graduated from Norfolk High School and Norfolk Junior College. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 and received his discharge in 1955. After his military service, he returned to college and received a bachelor of fine arts degree from Wayne State College.

He taught for two years at Wilmington Junior High School in Wilmington, Calif. He then worked for several years in the aerospace industry. In the late 1960s, he began an acting career that ensued for the next 35 years. He had roles in several movie and TV productions, as well as appeared in many TV and print commercials.

He was married to Jonny Townsley on Dec. 7, 1963, and they were happily married until she passed away in 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Majorie Hagen and Nettie French; brothers Lloyd French, Kenneth French and Jerry French.

He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

