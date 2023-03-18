Larry French of Hollywood, Calif., passed away Nov. 29, 2022.
Larry was born in Norfolk on April 4, 1933, to Chester and Emma (Hargens) French. He graduated from Norfolk High School and Norfolk Junior College. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 and received his discharge in 1955. After his military service, he returned to college and received a bachelor of fine arts degree from Wayne State College.
He taught for two years at Wilmington Junior High School in Wilmington, Calif. He then worked for several years in the aerospace industry. In the late 1960s, he began an acting career that ensued for the next 35 years. He had roles in several movie and TV productions, as well as appeared in many TV and print commercials.
He was married to Jonny Townsley on Dec. 7, 1963, and they were happily married until she passed away in 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Majorie Hagen and Nettie French; brothers Lloyd French, Kenneth French and Jerry French.
He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.