Larry Emory

NORFOLK — Larry D. Emory, 82, Norfolk, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at his home in Norfolk. At his request, there will be no services. He has donated his body to science for research.
1937-2019
Larry was born May 11, 1937, in Creighton, to his parents, Roy and Martha (Collins) Emory.
He married Barbara Hoffart on June 1, 1957, in Creighton. The couple was blessed with five children. Larry and Barbara ran a dairy farm north of Creighton. They later divorced.
Larry married Margaret “Peg” Weich in 1996 in Norfolk. Their marriage brought three stepchildren into his family. He worked at the Norfolk Regional Center until retirement.
Larry enjoyed the news and watching sports. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his spouse, Peg; three daughters, Julie (Steve) Thies of Norfolk, Lori (Larry) King and Cindy (Bill) Borer, both of Fort Collins, Colo.; two sons, Mike (Carmen) Emory of Pierce and Gary (Monica) Emory of Norfolk; three stepchildren, Pat (Leann) Weich of Norfolk, Jerry Weich of Norfolk and Sara Gnewuch and her fiancé, Keith Stara, of Rising City; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Joyce (Ray) Doerr of Plainview; and a brother, LeRoy (Joyce) Emory of Creighton.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
