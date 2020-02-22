CREIGHTON — Services for Larry Cross, 67, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Sandford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
RAEVILLE — Services for Leonard J. Beckman, 88, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Elgin.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for John Burk, 67, Verdigre, formerly of Ewing, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery. Ralph Metschke will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Betty J. Lawson, 75, Norfolk, formerly of Omaha, will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.
MADISON — Services for Mary Jo Gilsdorf, 88, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
Gary G. Frenzel, 82, Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Norfolk, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Colorado Springs.
O’NEILL — Services for Danny J. Menish, 68, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the United Methodist Church in O’Neill. Private burial will be at a later date.
MADISON — Services for Darlene Barrett, 98, Madison, will be 10:30 Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
WEST POINT — Memorial services for Jean Lierman, 63, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in West Point.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.