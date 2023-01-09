Larry Cleary

O’NEILL — Services for Larry D. Cleary, 81, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary.
1941-2023
Larry Dean Cleary was born on May 22, 1941, in rural O’Neill and passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Avera’s St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
He is survived by his sister, Barbara Loock of Fremont; sister-in-law Lenora Brown of Twin Falls, Idaho; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, John and Wynona (Breiner) Cleary; his spouse, Irene Cleary; his brother, Dick (Madge) Cleary; two brothers-in-law, Richard Loock and Leonard Brown; and a nephew, Justin Brown.