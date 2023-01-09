Larry Cleary

 Skip to main content
O’NEILL — Services for Larry D. Cleary, 81, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary.

1941-2023

Larry Dean Cleary was born on May 22, 1941, in rural O’Neill and passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Avera’s St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

He is survived by his sister, Barbara Loock of Fremont; sister-in-law Lenora Brown of Twin Falls, Idaho; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, John and Wynona (Breiner) Cleary; his spouse, Irene Cleary; his brother, Dick (Madge) Cleary; two brothers-in-law, Richard Loock and Leonard Brown; and a nephew, Justin Brown.

NORFOLK — Services for Mary Beth Lindke, 68, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Joel Thomford will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Norfolk.

MADISON — Services for Steven L. “Skin” Schuller, 70, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.

PLAINVIEW — Private graveside services for Vivian J. Pieper, 71, Plainview, will be Monday, Jan. 9, at Pleasant View Cemetery in rural Plainview. Services will take place at a later date.

SPENCER — Memorial services for Margaret Heien, 82, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial at a later date.

NORFOLK — Services for Sherilyn M. “Sheri” Skeels, 75, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in rural Battle Creek.

RANDOLPH — Services for Sandra K. “Sandie” (Cushman) Sauser, 81, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. James Kramper will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.

ELGIN — Clara R. Kamphaus, 89, Elgin, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Fredericksburg, Texas.

CLARKSON — Services for Dorothy Ditter, 85, Columbus, were Friday, Jan. 6, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark officiated. Burial was in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus.

