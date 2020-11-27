CREIGHTON — Services for Larry Christensen, 71, of O’Neill are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
He died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Marie Harper, 100, of Battle Creek will be held at a later date.
WISNER — Private family memorial services for Katherine “Kathy” Voelker, 78, of Stanton will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
YANKTON — Services for John “Jim” Neu, 83, of Yankton will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will take place at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington at a later date.
Donna Mae Vraspier, 91, Iowa City, Iowa, passed away peacefully Nov. 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Lifelong resident and business man, John G. “Jack” Putters, 87, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WEST POINT — Services for Dennis Buse, 72, of West Point will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point with Harold Buse officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the St. Michael’s Cemetery.
NIOBRARA — Services for Leslie “Dick” Christensen, 73, of Verdel are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.
FREMONT — Private family services for Dorothy J. (Carlson) Bean, 96, of Fremont will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.