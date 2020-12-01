NIOBRARA — Private services for Larry Christensen, 71, O’Neill, will be Friday, Dec. 4, at the Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Martha Atkins will officiate with burial at a later date. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4834, American Legion Post 224 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Social distancing and masks are required.
He died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
———
Larry Dean Christensen was born Dec. 17, 1948, at Lynch, the son of Richard and Betty (Pinkerman) Christensen. Larry grew up in the Monowi area, along with his five siblings: Marina, Dick, Donna, Debbie and Darla. Larry helped on the farm until he joined the U.S. Army. He spent two years in Germany.
After returning home, he turned to carpentry and worked around the area for many years. In 1987, Larry went to O’Neill to help remodel the Golden Hotel. There he met Charlotte O’Neill. They married in 1996 and spent the remainder of their years there and at their home by Running Water, S.D.
Larry loved the river, boating and fishing. He especially enjoyed teaching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to fish. He was a gentle, giving person who was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed help.
Larry is survived by his spouse, Charlotte; two children, Dean Christensen of Omaha and Angie (John) Dorey of O’Neill; two stepchildren, Vicki Schindler of Running Water and Dave (Cristina) Andrus of Colorado Springs, Colo.; three grandsons, Braydon, Griffin and Anthony; five granddaughters, Liza, Ashley, Syndey, Katie and Mollie; five great-grandchildren: Kinley, Tatum, Corby, Kallie and Noel; sisters Marina Eiler of O’Neill and Darla Christensen of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brother Dick; sisters Donna and Debbie; sister-in-law Dee; and brother-in-law Jerald Ticky.