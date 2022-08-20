 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Larry Carlson

Larry Carlson

WAUSA — Services for Larry “Yogi” Carlson, 76, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Alan Gager will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa. Military honors will be provided by the Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Larry Carlson died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at his residence after a lengthy illness.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials should be directed to the Wausa Fire & Rescue or Wausa Public School Foundation.

1945-2022

Larry Ray Carlson was born Oct. 11, 1945, at Laurel. He was the second child of Harry and Marian (Bengtson) Carlson. The family lived in the Logan Center community northeast of Laurel until the spring of 1952, when they moved to a farm west of Wausa.

Larry attended Knox County Rural School District 118 and later Wausa Public School, where he graduated in 1963. He was confirmed at the Mission Covenant Church in Wausa. He later became a member of the Wausa United Methodist Church.

After high school, Larry went to Omaha, where he attended auto mechanic school. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965 and served in the Vietnam conflict. After he was discharged, Larry returned to Wausa, where he owned and operated L.R. Carlson Manufacturing Co. and farmed. He was a seed representative for Pioneer Hybrid International for 21 years. Larry sold his business in 1994 and retired from farming in 2014.

Larry has been active in many organizations including Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and has been a member of the Wausa Volunteer Fire Department for 48 years and was a former EMT. He was known for “Yogi’s Pumpkin Patch,” Yogi’s Kettle Corn and his unique birdhouses.

He participated in PeeWee and Junior Legion ball and later played on the Wausa town team. Most folks know him as “Yogi.” This nickname came as a result of his ability to hit like his idol, Yogi Berra. Larry coached little league for a number of years and could often be seen attending Wausa games.

In 1969, Larry married Sandra Lophousky. They had one daughter, Rebecca Jo. He later married Margaret Oleske in 1981, and they had one son, Matthew Brian. In 1997, he married Judy (Glover) Young.

Survivors include his spouse of 25 years, Judy; a daughter, Rebecca Carlson of Redmond, Wash.; a son, Matthew Carlson of Beaverton, Ore.; three stepchildren, Laurie (Chris) Twibell of Brunswick, Larry Young of Tea, S.D., and Michelle (Gerry) Gunn of Gretna; seven step-grandchildren, Sarah (Shane) Hrbek, Jacob Twibell, Zachary Young, Zander Young, Elizabeth Gunn, Leah Gunn and Claire Gunn; and one stepgreat-granddaughter, Ellison Hrbek. He also is survived by a brother, Randy (Beth) Carlson of Wausa; a sister, Cheryl (Terry) Baumann of Norfolk; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Harry in 1971, and Marian in 1994; one sister, Karen Clingman in 1999; and a niece, Jill Carlson in 1982.

Tags

In other news

Larry Carlson

Larry Carlson

WAUSA — Services for Larry “Yogi” Carlson, 76, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Alan Gager will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa. Military honors will be provided by the Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Payne Haberer

Payne Haberer

WAUSA — Services for Payne Haberer, 2-year-old son of Chris and Heidi Haberer of Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Amanda Talley and Dick Bloomquist will officiate. Burial will be in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Beverly Kindschuh

Beverly Kindschuh

WISNER — Services for Beverly J. Kindschuh, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Marjorie Bowman

Marjorie Bowman

A celebration of life for Marjorie A. Bowman, 82, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter, Iowa.

Dennis and Ramona Podliska

Dennis and Ramona Podliska

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dennis R. Podliska, 82, and Ramona K. Podliska, 80, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk and Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Monday Aug. 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Leanne Masters will officiate with burial in Iowa Valley Cemeter…

Joe Ledford

Joe Ledford

NORFOLK — Visitation for Joe J. Ledford, 67, Norfolk, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Janice Nicholas

Janice Nicholas

NORFOLK — Services for Janice Nicholas, 92, Norfolk, were conducted under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Edward Felgate officiated with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Roger Beard

Roger Beard

NORFOLK — Services for Roger C. Beard, 61, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Roger Beard died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in a traffic accident while providing assistance to another vehicle north of Madison.

Dennis Beltz

Dennis Beltz

LINDSAY — Graveside services for Dennis R. Beltz, 72, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Zion Lutheran (Wedekind) Cemetery in rural Lindsay. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove and the Air Force Honor Guard.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara