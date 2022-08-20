WAUSA — Services for Larry “Yogi” Carlson, 76, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Alan Gager will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa. Military honors will be provided by the Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Larry Carlson died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at his residence after a lengthy illness.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials should be directed to the Wausa Fire & Rescue or Wausa Public School Foundation.
1945-2022
Larry Ray Carlson was born Oct. 11, 1945, at Laurel. He was the second child of Harry and Marian (Bengtson) Carlson. The family lived in the Logan Center community northeast of Laurel until the spring of 1952, when they moved to a farm west of Wausa.
Larry attended Knox County Rural School District 118 and later Wausa Public School, where he graduated in 1963. He was confirmed at the Mission Covenant Church in Wausa. He later became a member of the Wausa United Methodist Church.
After high school, Larry went to Omaha, where he attended auto mechanic school. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965 and served in the Vietnam conflict. After he was discharged, Larry returned to Wausa, where he owned and operated L.R. Carlson Manufacturing Co. and farmed. He was a seed representative for Pioneer Hybrid International for 21 years. Larry sold his business in 1994 and retired from farming in 2014.
Larry has been active in many organizations including Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and has been a member of the Wausa Volunteer Fire Department for 48 years and was a former EMT. He was known for “Yogi’s Pumpkin Patch,” Yogi’s Kettle Corn and his unique birdhouses.
He participated in PeeWee and Junior Legion ball and later played on the Wausa town team. Most folks know him as “Yogi.” This nickname came as a result of his ability to hit like his idol, Yogi Berra. Larry coached little league for a number of years and could often be seen attending Wausa games.
In 1969, Larry married Sandra Lophousky. They had one daughter, Rebecca Jo. He later married Margaret Oleske in 1981, and they had one son, Matthew Brian. In 1997, he married Judy (Glover) Young.
Survivors include his spouse of 25 years, Judy; a daughter, Rebecca Carlson of Redmond, Wash.; a son, Matthew Carlson of Beaverton, Ore.; three stepchildren, Laurie (Chris) Twibell of Brunswick, Larry Young of Tea, S.D., and Michelle (Gerry) Gunn of Gretna; seven step-grandchildren, Sarah (Shane) Hrbek, Jacob Twibell, Zachary Young, Zander Young, Elizabeth Gunn, Leah Gunn and Claire Gunn; and one stepgreat-granddaughter, Ellison Hrbek. He also is survived by a brother, Randy (Beth) Carlson of Wausa; a sister, Cheryl (Terry) Baumann of Norfolk; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Harry in 1971, and Marian in 1994; one sister, Karen Clingman in 1999; and a niece, Jill Carlson in 1982.